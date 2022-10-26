Charles Henderson remains No. 10 in ASWA Poll

For the second consecutive week, the Charles Henderson Trojans land in the Top 10 of the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) High School Football Rankings.

After not appearing in the Top 10 for nearly a decade, CHHS landed at No. 10 last week and are again ranked No. 10 in Class 5A this week following an 8-1 regular season, including the Region 2 Championship.

In Class 5A, UMS-Wright (9-0) has comes in at the No. 1 ranking with Leeds (9-0), Pleasant Grove (8-1), Ramsay (8-2), Moody (9-1), Gulf Shores (8-1), Arab (9-1), Demopolis (9-1), Faith Academy (7-2) and Charles Henderson rounding out the Top 10. Beauregard, Guntersville and Central-Clay County also received votes but did not make the Top 10.

The Trojans also landed at No. 6 in the MaxPreps Class 5A Alabama Rankings. The MaxPreps poll is a computer-based poll, while the ASWA poll is voted on by sports writers from across the state. The Messenger does not have a vote in the ASWA Poll this season.

Charles Henderson will host the first round of the Class 5A State Playoffs against either Vigor or Williamson, which will be decided this Friday, on Nov. 4. The winner of that game will go on to face the winner of Selma vs. Tallassee the following week in the second round.