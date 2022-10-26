Charles Henderson announces basketball schedule

Charles Henderson High School released its 2022-2023 basketball schedule for the boys and girls teams this week.

While the varsity schedule for boys may change due to football playoffs, the season is scheduled to get started on Nov. 10 on the road at Park Crossing for both the girls and boys playing. The home schedule starts Nov. 11 against Pike Road followed by another road game against Marbury on Nov. 19.

The boys head to Thompson for the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament in Birmingham Nov. 21 through Nov. 23. The boys and girls then travel to Class 7A Dothan on Nov. 29 before kicking off December with a home game against Marbury on Dec. 3.

The Lady Trojans and Trojans then hit the road for back-to-back games at Class 6A’s Carver-Montgomery on Dec. 6 and Class 6A’s Pike Road on Dec. 15. The girls are also on the road at Valley in Auburn on Dec. 16. Both the girls and boys host county foe Pike County on Dec. 17 before both head to Eufaula for the Eufaula Christmas Tournament Dec. 21 through Dec. 23.

The boys also get in some tournament action at the Gulf Coast Holiday Classic on the campus of Mobile University Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 to close out the 2022 portion of the schedule.

The girls and boys ring in the New Year on Jan. 3 for the start of a four-game road swing as area play begins. CHHS travels to Greenville on Jan. 3 for the area opener, Carroll on Jan. 10 in another area game and rematches with Pike County on Jan. 14 before heading to Luverne for the MLK Classic on Jan. 16.

Charles Henderson returns to the friendly confines of Betty Wagner Gym for four straight home games. CHHS hosts Carroll in an area game on Jan. 17, Greenville for another area game on Jan. 20, Park Crossing on Jan. 24 and closes out the home stretch against Dothan on Jan. 27.

The boys head to Attalla for the Attalla Classic on Jan. 28 and then both the girls and boys wrap up the season with a home game against Carver-Montgomery on Jan. 31 and at Class 4A’s Andalusia on Feb. 2 before area tournaments begin later in February.