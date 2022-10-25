Scott Hartley welcomed to Pike County BOE

The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception Monday afternoon at the Central Office honoring Scott Hartley, the newest board representative.

Hartley is replacing Justin Davis, District 3 representative, who resigned from the board after moving out of the district.

Hartley said he was surprised to have been considered to represent District 3 on the Pike County Board of Education.

“To serve on the Pike County Board of Education is an honor,” Hartley said. “I know I have a long way to go to get comfortable in this new role. I have to learn how the board works and what my role and responsibilities are as a board member.”

Hartley said he looking forward to being involved with the Pike County Schools and the communities within the school districts.”

Dr. Mark Bazzell, Superintendent of Pike County Schools, welcomed Hartley into the board and the Pike County Schools family.

The board members also welcomed Hartley and offered their support as he becomes familiar with his new position.

Hartley is originally from Lakeland Florida. He attended Troy University and graduated in 2004. He worked with a Troy manufacturing business following graduation.

He now owns Town and Country Flooring/Southern Grill and Patio on South Brundidge Street in Troy.

Hartley has served as president of the Troy Rotary Cub and is on the Troy University Alumni Affairs Board of Directors. He is a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Hartley and his wife, Lana, have three children; two are involved in the family business.