Utility grants available

This month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding grants in the total of $2.58 million to go towards helping low-income households in the state with home energy costs during the upcoming winter months.

The grants will enable 18 community service agencies around the state to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter.

“As we enter the coldest months of the year, many low-income residents find themselves in even tougher situations and may struggle to afford higher heating bills along with other needs,” Ivey said. “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them.”

Included in the 18 community agencies that received funding, the Organized Community Action Program Inc. – which services Pike County along with Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale and Lowndes Counties – will receive $158,930 in grant funding. Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. services Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston Counties, and it will receive $155,514.

Other agencies receiving funding include Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama; Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama; Community Action Committee of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa; Alabama Council on Human Relations; Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties; Mobile Community Action; Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation; Community Action Partnership of North Alabama; Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama; Community Action Agency of South Alabama; Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne; Community Service Programs of West Alabama; Walker County Community Action Agency; Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation; Macon-Russell Community Action Agency; and Community Action of Etowah County.

Pike County residents that believe they would qualify for this grant can apply with the Organized Community Action Program, which can be reached, at (334) 566-1712.