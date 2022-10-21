Troy soccer drops road match with Louisiana

The Troy Trojans soccer team (3-83-, 1-5-2) dropped a Sun Belt Conference match with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-7-5, 2-4-2) by a score of 3-1 on the road Thursday night.

Only 10 teams will advance to the 2022 Sun Belt Soccer Tournament later this month and Troy’s loss to Louisiana pushes the Trojans out of the running for the final postseason spot.

Troy’s lone goal against Louisiana was scored by Ella Owen, while Louisiana’s Ruthny Mathurin scored two goals and Alyssa Abbott added another goal. Goalkeeper Lindsey LaRoche earned a season-high 10 saves against the Cajuns and allowed three goals. Louisiana goalie Libby Harper earned seven saves and allowed one goal. Troy and Louisiana were tied 1-1 going into halftime, but the Cajuns scored two goals in the second half to secure the victory.

“Tough result tonight. I was proud of the response from the girls to fight back and even things up in the first half headed into halftime,” Troy coach Robert Lane said. “We’ve just got to find ways to start the second half better, and more importantly, we need to be a bit more detail-oriented on set pieces.

“Credit to Louisiana, who adjusted well at halftime and took advantage of their opportunities. Looking forward to being back home on Sunday for Senior Day and seeing this group respond, while playing for the seniors who have done so much for this program.”

Troy has just two games left on the 2022 schedule, including Sunday’s Senior Day match with ULM at home at 1 p.m. Troy’s regular season finale will be on the road at James Madison on Oct. 27.