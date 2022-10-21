TB&T Athletes of the Week ( Oct. 14-Oct. 20 )

Published 3:23 pm Friday, October 21, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

MALE

Zion Grady

Charles Henderson High School

Grady was a force for the Trojan defense last week, recording 10 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries in Charles Henderson’s in over Headland.

 

FEMALE

Emma Baker

Pike Liberal Arts School

Baker helped lead the Lady Patriots to their first win in the postseason as a part of the AHSAA with a match-winning kill against Samson in the first round of the Class 2A South Super Regional Volleyball Tournament. Baker earned 29 kills, 19 blocks and five aces during the tournament.

