Pike Lib falls to Washington County

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (14-4) saw their season come to an end on Thursday in the Class 2A South Super Regional Volleyball Tournament against the Washington County Bulldogs (22-3) in the quarterfinals.

After defeating Samson in the first round earlier in the day, Pike dropped the quarterfinal match with Washington County by a score of 3-1. PLAS won the first set 25-16 but Washington County won the next three sets 25-15, 25-12 and 25-9 to take the match and advance to the semifinals.

Against Washington County, Anna Cate Friday had six kills and three blocks, while Emma Baker had three aces, five blocks and seven kills. Emily Bryan earned two kills and four digs, Alissa Barron totaled five digs and three aces, Rylee Copeland had seven assists, Addie Renfroe tallied 26 assists and Amy Ramage had 14 assists and four aces.

Earlier in the day against Samson, Baker totaled 22 kills, 14 blocks and two aces, while Bryan netted 23 kills and Anna Cate Friday tallied 21 kills and 17 blocks. Renfroe earned 68 assists, Ramage had 45 assists and Copeland had 10 assists.

Pike’s first season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) saw the Lady Patriots earn a regular season Area Championship and Area Tournament Championship along with winning the school’s first regional match.