Pike County School System will hold Parent Expo Oct. 27

The Pike County School System will hold its Parent Expo at the Pike County Cattleman’s Complex on Thursday, October 27, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Parents are invited to come and learn about the many aspects of Pike County Schools and visit with community partners. A Fun Zone will be set up for children of all ages and will include games, music, face painting and more.

As always, parents will receive school materials and supplies. Parents are asked to visit 4 showcases before receiving their school materials and supplies. Refreshments will be served. We look forward to your attendance at this informative, fun, and free event!