Goshen throttles Horseshoe Bend on the road

The Goshen Eagles (6-4, 3-4) defeated the Horseshoe Bend Generals (3-6, 1-6) in a Class 2A, Region 3 game by a score of 58-32 on Friday night.

Goshen jumped out to a 16-6 lead n the first quarter and never looked back. Goshen’s Peyton Stamey threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tyler McLendon to open the game and a 2-point conversion from Andrew Galloway gave Goshen an 8-0 lead early.

Horseshoe Bend cut the lead to 8-6 on a 64-yard touchdown run, but the Eagles extended the lead on a 70-yard touchdown run from Jamari McClure. McLendon converted the two-point try to extend the lead to 16-6.

In the second quarter, Goshen’s Szemerick Andrews scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 23-6 and Stamey threw an 86-yard touchdown pass to McClure to extend the lead 30-6. Horseshoe Bend cut the lead to 30-12 on a 25-yard touchdown run. The Eagles took the 30-12 lead into halftime.

Goshen opened up the third quarter with a 49-yard touchdown run from McClure followed by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stamey to McLendon to give Goshen a 44-12 lead.

Horseshoe Bend scored on a 77-yard run to cut the lead to 44-18 but Goshen answered right back on a 60-yard touchdown run by Andrews to extend the Eagle lead to 51-18.

Horseshoe Bend scored on a 22-yard run to cut the lead to 51-25 only for Goshen to respond with a 1-yard touchdown run by Brody Wilks to stretch the lead to 58-25. Horseshoe Bend managed one more touchdown – on a 50-yard run – to cut the Goshen lead to 58-32 but that was as close as the Generals would get.

Goshen piled up 279 yards rushing and 485 yards of total offense, while Horseshoe Bend netted 383 total yards. The Generals also lost four turnovers on the night.

McClure led the Goshen offense with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground, along with two catches for 131 yards and a touchdown receiving. Andrews rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns and McLendon caught four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Stamey completed 6-of-9 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Andrews led the way with six tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery. Ka’Davion Bristow, Andrew Galloway and Brody Wilks each earned an interception, as well.