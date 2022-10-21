Bowl ticket deposits available for Troy football

After the Troy Trojans defeated South Alabama on Thursday night, the school became bowl eligible for the first time since 2018, and are now accepting deposits for bowl tickets.

Fans are able to lock in their bowl game tickets in Troy’s section – wherever that bowl game may be – for a deposit of $20 per seat. The deposit will also count toward the final amount for the cost of the bowl game ticket. Deposits are non-refundable and funds from any unused deposits will go towards purchasing Community Hero tickets for the bowl game in support of military, first responders, teachers and those who otherwise would be unable to attend the bowl game on their own.

Troy fans that decide to place deposits on bowl tickets will also receive an autographed bowl power from Troy head coach Jon Sumrall. Deposits can be made online by visiting troytrojans.com/bowl22.

Troy is on a four-game Bowl winning streak dating back to 2010 – including three straight wins from 2016 until 2018 – but hasn’t been to a bowl game since the 2018 Dollar General Bowl.

Troy’s bowl destination will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 4, and Troy will also be announcing “bowl socials” ahead of the bowl game in Montgomery, Dothan and Troy leading up to the postseason game once the game is announced.