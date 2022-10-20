Lady Trojans fall to Jemison in super regionals

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-23) traveled to Montgomery and faced off with the Jemison Panthers (25-15) in the Class 5A South Super Regionals Volleyball Tournament at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex on Wednesday.

The Lady Trojans dropped the first set against Jemison 25-9 and then fell 25-10 in the second set before losing the third set 25-9, giving the Panthers a 3-0 sweep.

Charles Henderson was led by Hannah Sparrow with four kills and five digs in the loss, while Bennett Holmes earned two aces, one kill and five digs. Olivia Kirkpatrick also chipped in with one kill, one ace and three digs. Ansley Watkins tallied one kill and three digs on the day.

Charles Henderson’s season came to an end with a final record of 8-23 on the season and the Lady Trojans finished as Area 4 Runner-Up. Jemison advanced to the quarterfinals and fell 3-0 to Gulf Shores. Gulf Shores will play Faith Academy in the Class 5A Semifinals, while Providence Christian plays Montgomery Academy in the other semifinal match.