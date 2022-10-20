Downtown Troy hosts ‘Oktoberfest 2022’

The Oktoberfest is the world’s largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a travelling carnival. It is held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany.

However, local folks don’t have to go to Munich or anywhere else to enjoy the fun and frolic of Oktoberfest. It can be enjoyed right here at home.

Downtown Troy will host “Octoberfest 2022 “from 3 until 9 p.m. Saturday and everyone is invited, said Leigh Anne Windham, Troy community development director.

In true Oktoberfest tradition, the downtown “Troyfest “will feature live music and a beer garden. And, in true college football fashion, Oktoberfest 2022 will have a football watching station for checking out scores and catching up on a favorite team, Windham said.

For the young and young at heart, there will be inflatables, a balloon artist, glitter tattoos, henna tattoos, finger painting, games, and free balloons. Fun all around.

“A magician will be performing tricks that all ages will enjoy,” Windham said. “So, make time to see the Oktoberfest’s magic show.”

Live music may be enjoyed throughout Oktoberfest. Andrew Weaver, a contestant on American Idol, will be on stage from 3 until 5 p.m., Kane Meredith will have music not to miss from 5 until 7 p.m. And, from 7 until 9 p.m., Village Petes will be on stage to close out Oktoberfest 2022 in true Oktoberfest fashion.

Windham said there will be many reasons to celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 from early until late on Saturday.

“We’ll have 10 food trucks in town and they will offer most any kind of festival food you can imagine,” Windham said. “Oktoberfest 2022 will be a great time to be in downtown Troy. We invite everyone to come and enjoy the fun of Oktoberfest here at home.”