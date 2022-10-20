‘Come Home It’s Suppertime’ back on stage in 2022

Tickets are now on sale for the 19th Annual Production of Alabama’s Official Folklife Play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge. Dates are November 10, 11 and 12.

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said, due to COVID-19, the folk life play was not held in 2020 and 2021.

“We are anxious to get back ‘at home at suppertime,’” Bowden said. “We are opening with cast members who have been with us all 18 years, other longtime members and new cast members. The cast members who are new to ‘Come Home’ are doing a great job. We are looking forward to, once again, telling the stories of those who lived through and survived the Great Depression and singing and playing those songs that we all know by heart.”

Bowden said the stories that are told at “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” were “strowed around” by local residents during Hard Times and are told just as they have been handed down.

“Many who have come to our original folk life play say that ‘Come Home’ is not like going to a play; it’s like sitting around the supper table at grandma’s house. That’s the best compliment we could ever get.”

The We Piddle Around Theater is much like being at grandma’s house. Folks are seated at oilcloth-covered, family tables and are served family style. Supper is, as it should be, — fried chicken, turnip greens, peas, baked sweet potatoes and cornbread. Guests “eat” on glass plates and drink tea out of jars, Bowden said.

“They enjoy the pre-show music and then settle in for a night of stories that bring both laughter and a few tears.”

Tickets for the 2022 production of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” are $25 and that includes the preshow, supper and the two-act, award-winning play. Tickets are limited.

For tickets, call 334-685-5524.

The theater doors open at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be seated according to table numbers in descending order beginning with Table 14.