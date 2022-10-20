Brundidge council approves contract for recreational trails program

The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that was headed by the approval of a contract between the City of Brundidge and Poly Inc. of Dothan.

The council approved the contract for the Recreational Trails Program in the amount of $200,000. The total cost of the project is $344,795. The city’s match for the project is $144,795.

The funds will be used to resurface the existing walking trail with asphalt and extend the existing walking trail at Ramage Park and expand the parking area.

The council authorized the maintenance required at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Willie Wright, city manager, informed the council that the railroad crossing on Lee Street will be closed at 8 a.m. on October 24 and will reopen at 5 p.m. on October 26.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd reminded the council of the city’s Trick or Treat event for children at 6 p.m. October 31 on the grounds of the historic Bass House.

The November meeting of the Brundidge City Council was rescheduled from 6 p.m. November 1 until 4 p.m. Wednesday November 2 to accommodate a downtown meeting.

The Brundidge City Council meets at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.