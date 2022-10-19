PLAS hosts 3D archery tournament

A 3-D Archery Tournament is set for November 4 and 5 at the Pike Liberal Arts Cafeteria. The entry fee is $10.

The Flight times are 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday and 9, 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Forrest Lee, tournament director, said the 3-D Archery Tournament is a fundraiser for PLAS.

Award Categories/divisions are male and female, fourth and fifth grades; sixth through eighth grades and ninth through twelfth grades.

“The 3-D Archery Tournament is also open to those out of high school,” Lee said. “The rules apply to all competitors. First, and foremost, archers must use school-provided Genesis Bows or personal Genesis Bows.”

Lee said arrows will be provided and bows will be available for use. Target distances will vary from 10 to 15 meters.

“Hunting bows will not be allowed due to safety and possible damage to targets,” Lee said.

The archers will get three arrows per target for a total of 27 arrows.

For more information, call Forrest Lee at 334-268-073 or email flee@pikelib.com.