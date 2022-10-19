Haunted Library Thursday night at Brundidge library

Tonight is the night that all ghosts and goblins gather at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge and it becomes …….” the Haunted Library!”

According to the rattling of bones, the haunting of the Library will be from 6 until 8 p.m. and all the town’s brave youngsters will be welcomed by a wide range of creepy and ghostly beings.

“We can only imagine the Halloween characters that will come and haunt our library,” said Amber Brantley, library administrative assistant. “We have heard, and we believe, that even Michael Ray will be here to haunt Tupper on Halloween.”

Brantley said no matter which hauntingly scary characters creep and crawl through the halls of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library tonight, it will be a scary, but fun, night for those who come to be part of Halloween fun.

There is no admission charge for Tupper’s Haunted Library. However, donations are greatly appreciated.

“The library staff and volunteers have worked very hard to make the Haunted Library a fun and memorable experience for young people on Halloween,” said Theresa Trawick, library director. “We hope that everyone who comes will have a good time. We are looking forward to everyone being scared in a fun and funny way.”