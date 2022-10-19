Brundidge Rotarians gift third graders with dictionaries

Brundidge Rotarian Jimmy Ramage, laughingly, said it seems as though the Brundidge Rotary Club has been gifting local third-grade students with dictionaries each year for “decades.”

Actually, it’s two and counting.

The Brundidge Rotarians have been handing out dictionaries to third graders at Pike County Elementary, Banks, Goshen and Pike Liberal Arts schools since 1995.

“The Rotary Dictionary Project is a nationwide effort to provide young students with their own personal dictionaries,” Ramage said. “Sometimes we forget that there are homes that have few books, if any. As Rotarians, we believe, it is important for children to have books available to them. What better book than a dictionary?”

More than 200 student dictionaries were donated to third grade students in the four schools this year.”

There is more included in the dictionaries than definitions, Ramage said. The student dictionaries also include the metric and measurement systems, Roman numerals, a world atlas and cursive letters.

“Each dictionary is a one-stop for a lot of things,” Ramage said.

Rotarians including Marv Jackson, Kevin Krist, Ben Busbee and Danny Graham also participated in the distribution of the dictionaries.

The annual dictionary project is just one of several Rotary projects that include ringing the bell for the Pike County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign at the Brundidge Piggly Wiggly each year, delivering meals within the community at Thanksgiving and the scholarship awards to a student at each local high school annually.

The Brundidge Rotary Club meets on Wednesdays at its new club home at the historic Bass House, formerly Brundidge City Hall, on South Main Street.