Pike Liberal Arts library dedicated in 1970

Anne Cloud Bass and her brother, Walter, were the only children of Fletcher and Sally Hendrick Bass. “Miss Annie Cloud” as she was called, felt her calling in life was to teach and it was through teaching that she was the most influential. She never taught for money, only for the love of teaching.

The library at Pike Liberal Arts School was officially dedicated Sunday as the Anne Cloud Bass Memorial Library. A part of the dedication ceremony was the unveiling of a portrait of Miss Bass, a native of Brundidge and a teacher.

Miss Bass, who was killed in a traffic accident on October 14, 1970, left in trust her personal and real property for the use of her brother, Walter, during his lifetime. Income from the perpetual trusts, known as the Anne Cloud Bass Trust Fund, shall be divided equally among three designated beneficiaries at his death. One of these beneficiaries is the Pike Liberal Arts School.

In the resolution adopted by the PLAS Foundation Board and read at the dedication by Roy Jeffcoat, contributions of Miss Bass to educational and civic life in the community are noted.

The resolution reads in part, “Miss Anne Cloud Bass opened gates for untold hundreds as teacher and devoted religious and civic leader. Her impressive record of accomplishments in education, in the church, in civic and public service organizations reveal her outstanding talents for both serving with faithfulness and for leading with distinction. She epitomized the hallmark of mankind—innate dignity, that rare combination of self-respect, sincerity and humility.”

Never failing courtesy and truthfulness reflected her love and respect for the dignity and worth of the individual.

“As a loyal, dedicated, understanding teacher, Miss Bass was contributor, builder and director of an accomplished career. She was the symbol of the hope and devotion of all those blessed women who love and lead little children—an artist with human clay.

Miss Bass was a woman of stature great enough to walk with the great, yet compassionate enough to care for the less fortunate and less gifted. A person of high ideals, personality, Christian virtue and noble character.”

The resolution concludes that the PLAS Library shall be named as a living memorial to the “great lady who sought to meet the needs of children.”

The portrait and a copy of the resolution will be hung in the library.

Others taking part on the program were Tommy Strother, who gave the opening prayer, Mrs. Ralph Dickert who unveiled the portrait, Bill Jackson who gave the welcome and P. L. Farrar, school headmaster.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.