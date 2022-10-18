Heart O’Ween 5K Run set for Oct. 29

The Pike County Heart Association is hosting a Heart O’ Ween 5K Run and Fun Run on Saturday, October 29 and all those who enjoy a fun fall run will not want to miss this one.

Tracey Davis, local Heart Association chair, said the Heart O’Ween 5K Run and Walk is a new fun and fundraiser for the Pike County Heart Association.

“It’s an opportunity to get up and out and, at the same time, help raise dollars for the American Heart Association,” Davis said.

The Heart O’Ween 5K Run and Fun Run will begin at 7 a.m. at the Pike County Courthouse and the starting whistle will blow at 8 a.m.

The run route will begin at the courthouse, turn at Ingram’s curb market, go down Fairview Street back up Orange Street out to Three Notch and back to the courthouse.

The registration fee is $30. To register, call 372-5099 or beginning at 7 a.m. the day of the Heart O’ Ween event.

The Heart O; Ween 5K Run and Fun Run is sponsored by Troy Regional Medical Center, Troy Bank & Trust, HBS Rentals, Inc., Troy Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medical Center and the Pike County Heart Association.

Davis said the annual Pike County Heart Walk will be held in February.