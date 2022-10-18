Cornhole tourney fundraiser for CAC on Nov. 5

No matter where the corn hole game began—whether its origin was in 14th century Germany, with the Blackhawk tribe in Illinois or with a farmer in Kentucky, it ‘s a corny game.

And, those who think they are ringer-dingers when it comes to corn hole play are invited to enter the Corn Hole Tournament at Troy Parks and Recreation on November 5.

The corn hole tourney is a fundraiser for the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center in Troy.

Kaley Green, Pike Regional CAC executive director, said the corn hole tournament will be fun for all ages and a great fundraiser for the CAC. Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third places with bragging rights going to the corn hole champion.

The tournament will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

Admission to the Pike Regional CAC Corn Hole Tournament is $5 and the player fee is $10.

Sponsorships for this highly anticipated tournament are available and support the services offered at the CAC in Troy.

To become a CAC Corn Hole Tournament sponsor or to enter the tournament, call 334-670-0487.