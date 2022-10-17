Sumrall announces Players of the Week, gives injury updates

At his weekly press conference, Troy coach Jon Sumrall gave the media some injury updates and announced the team’s weekly awards.

While quarterback Gunnar Watson and receiver Tez Johnson both left the game with a minor injury on Saturday, Sumrall said that Watson and Johnson are healthy and will be available to play against South Alabama on Thursday night.

Additionally, tight end Duyunkrea Lewis (leg) and Caleb Ransaw (head/neck) are both questionable for Thursday’s game. Sumrall said that Ransaw looked good in practice on Sunday and that Lewis is closer to being cleared to play than he’s been in weeks.

Defensive lineman Luis Medina (leg), linebacker Jayden McDonald (leg) and receiver Jabre Barber (ankle) are expected to miss this week again.

Additionally, running back DK Billingsley was awarded the school’s Offensive Player of the Game, while linebacker Carlton Martial earned Defensive Player of the Game and long snapper Quentin Skinner earned Special Teams Player of the Game for the Texas State win.

Defensive end Cameron Reece earned Scout Defensive Player of the Week, quarterback Jameson Holcombe earned Scout Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Luke Hodge earned Scout Special Teams Player of the Week.

Billingsley also earned the John Johnson/Nathan Harris Service Award for last week and both Lewis and cornerback Elijah Culp earned the Corey McCullers Spirit Award.

Troy will have a short week of preparation this week ahead of Thursday’s nationally televised rivalry game with South Alabama on Thursday. The game will air live on ESPNU.