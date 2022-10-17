Renfroe earns Troy offer

Published 8:21 am Monday, October 17, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Pike Lib’s Cade Renfroe earned an offer to play college football at Troy this weekend. (Submitted photo)

Pike Liberal Arts senior football player Cade Renfroe earned an offer to play college football at Troy University this weekend.

Renfroe is a senior linebacker, lineman and punter at Pike Liberal Arts. Last week against Danville, Renfroe recorded a season-high 11 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one interception and one forced fumble in a 14-7 loss to Liberty County (FL). Renfroe and the Patriots are off this week but will close out the regular season next week at home against Calhoun.

Renfroe’s brother, Scott Taylor Renfore, is currently a kicker at Troy, as well.

