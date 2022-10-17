The Pike County Fair opens tonight at the Pike County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 231 south of Troy and will run through Saturday.

The Pike County Fairgrounds were a-buzz Monday with early morning activity. Carnival rides were arriving and workers were getting the rides and amusements in place for opening night.

Inside the exhibition hall, judges were challenged with awarding ribbons and prizes in exhibits in various categories, from kids’ art to knitting and woodworking to pickles and watermelons.

No matter the category, the decisions are always tough, the judges said.

Shriner Virgil Sneed said the exhibition hall provides opportunities for displays by local clubs, organizations and businesses, and opportunities for homefolks to showcase their homegrown, homemade and handcrafted items in hopes of taking home a blue ribbon from the county fair.

“We have a great midway that will feature more and different rides for children and exciting and thrilling rides for those who like excitement,” Sneed said. “The midway will also feature games and carnival foods.”

The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. nightly, Tuesday through Friday and closes at 10 p.m. The gates will open a 5 p.m. on Saturday and could close a later depending on the attendance.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-11 and ages 5 and under are admitted free.

“We have a really great ticket deal for families on Tuesday and Thursday nights that offer unlimited rides for $15,” Sneed said.

The unlimited ride price is $20 other nights.

The Pike County Fair 2022 will feature entertainment nightly beginning with Pastor Valentine and her Praise Team tonight, Lenny Trawick on Wednesday, Morgan and Weston Brown on Thursday, the Elvis & Patsy Cline Show on Friday and Rylee Austin on Saturday.

Snead said everyone is invited to come out, have a fun time at the Pike County Fair and support the Troy Shrine Club as well.