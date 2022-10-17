Koranga earns Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year

On Monday, the Sun Belt Conference released its preseason coaches poll and preseason awards with incoming senior Felmas Koranga capturing the Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year.

Koranga is one of the top returning players in the nation as the Kenya native led Troy with 12.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game last season. She not only earned Preseason Player of the Year but also took Preseason First-Team All-Sun Belt honors, as well.

Troy newcomer Jashanti Simmons also earned Preseason Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors. Simmons comes to Troy after earning All-American honors at Georgia Highlands last season, tallying 17 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Troy earned 12 first place votes in the Preseason Coaches Poll and landed at No. 1 in the poll. Old Dominion was the only other school to earn a first place vote, with one, coming in second place. Louisiana is ranked third with Southern Miss at No. 4, Texas State in fifth place, James Madison in sixth, Georgia Southern in seventh, Appalachian State in eighth, Arkansas State at ninth and Marshall at No. 10. Georgia State placed at No. 11 with Coastal Carolina at No. 12, South Alabama at No. 13 and ULM rounding out the conference at No. 14.

The Trojans jumpstart the 2022-2023 season on Nov. 7 at Samford. Troy’s first month of the season will include matchups with Arkansas, BYU, Washington State and UCLA.