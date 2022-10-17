JCA hosts reception for metal artist Jason Young

The Johnson Center for the Arts hosted a reception honoring exhibiting artist, Jason Tannery Young, on Thursday night.

Young is associate professor of art and director of the Sculpture concentration at the University of Montevallo.

Young’s “Playing in the Unseen” installation is reason so bend, squat, kneel, lean, peer, squint, crawl, all in an effort to get a better perspective of his amazing work, said Brenda Campbell, JCA director

“‘Playing in the Unseen’ is for kids off all ages,” Campbell said. “It’s fun; it’s intriguing; it’s masterful.”

At Montevallo, Young has developed a “working” relationship with the employees at the university’s physical plant. They understand his artwork from their perspective and provide found metal objects for his installations – pipes, shovels, cylinders, picks. Almost any ‘found’ metals in any shape or form.

“Jason welds these found objects and combines them to make fun and creative sculptures,” Campbell said. “His work is amazing. ‘Playing in the Unseen’ should be seen – and enjoyed and appreciated.”

Young was available throughout the reception to talk with visitors about, and through, his artwork.

Pat Duke, a local metal artist, and her granddaughter, Chelsea Lea, also a metal artist and teaching assistant at the University of North Carolina, found Young’s installations “fascinating.”

“We were both fascinated with the movement and texture combinations of Jason Young’s castings and the forging, hammering and texturing of his work,” Duke said. “Chelsea and I were also fascinated with the shadow casings from his wall hangings. They gave another dimension to his work.”

Duke said “Playing in the Unseen” is a not-to-be-miss exhibit.

“It is one that people of all ages can enjoy and appreciate,” she said. “Jason Young is an outstanding metal artist. His work is …. absolutely fascinating.

“Playing in the Unseen” will close on November 4. JCA hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.