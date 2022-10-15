Troy sweeps Arkansas State

The Troy Trojans (12-8, 6-2) volleyball team followed up Friday’s Sun Belt Conference win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves with a 3-0 sweep on Saturday.

The win marks Troy’s second consecutive series win this season and sixth straight match win. The Trojans picked up the sweep, dominating all three sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21.

Julia Brooks earned 10 kills and two blocks in the win. The two blocks made Brooks’ the school’s all-time blocks leader. That just a week after earning her 1,000th career kill, as well. Tori Hester earned 18 kills and six digs, while Amiah Butler earned 15 kills and three digs. Amara Anderson had 37 assists and 12 digs. Jaci Mesa had 12 digs and nine assists.

Troy is back at home next Friday, Oct. 21, against ULM at 6 p.m. followed by a second match with ULM on Saturday at 1 p.m.