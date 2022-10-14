TB&T Athletes of the Week ( Oct.7-Oct. 13 )

FEMALE

Olivia Kirkpatrick

Charles Henderson High School

In the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament, Kirkpatrick tallied four kills, two aces, 12 digs and 37 assists for the Lady Trojans to help the school advance to super regionals.

MALE

Stephon Mosely

Charles Henderson High School

Mosely caught five passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns to help the Trojans clinch the Class 5A, Region 2 Championship in a win over Eufaula last week.