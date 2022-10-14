Pioneer Days a success

Barbara Tatom could not have scripted a more perfect two-days for Pioneer Days 2022 at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

“Everything was just perfect,” the museum director said. “This was the best Pioneer Days we have had since I’ve been here. The weather was ideal, the demonstrators, reenactors and musicians were amazing and the attendance, both days, was fantastic.”

Tatom said, traditionally, the Friday of Pioneer Days is designed with school children in mind.

“We had children from Pike Liberal Arts, Covenant Christian and from Enterprise Christian,” Tatom said.

The youngsters had the opportunity to, not only, watch cornhusk dolls being made but to actually help make the dolls and have one to take home.

Another demonstrator demonstrated the art of quilt making and each student had a quilt square of their own.

‘Richard Cumby demonstrated the art of rope-making and the students got a piece of rope,” Tatom said. “They also learned from a quill maker. A member of the Montgomery Dulcimer Players allowed the students to actually play the dulcimer and that was a unique opportunity.”

Tatom said the adults who attended Pioneer Days on Friday also enjoyed the demonstrations, events and activities as did all who attended Saturday when Bob Gantt and his wife made clay bowls and Cathy Scroggins was at the loom. Bob McLendon and Rob Partridge were War of 1812 re-enactors and Allen Polk portrayed a French soldier.

“There was something fun and interesting throughout the museum grounds both days,” Tatom said. “We had demonstrations both days, including cooking sat the Demonstration Cabin. Visitors to the cabin were offered samples of the cornbread that was baking on the cast iron stove. Mule-drawn wagon rides offered visitors tours of the grounds and Art McKnatt was keeping shop in the general store.

Lenny Trawick and the Arnold Sheppard Band entertained throughout the afternoons, Trawick on Friday, and the Arnold Sheppard Band on Saturday.

“Pioneer Days 2022 was the best event since I have been here,” Tatom said. “The two-day attendance total was 846. The museum’s board of directors and the museum staff would like to thank our demonstrators, our re-enactors, our volunteers, and all of those who came and enjoyed Pioneer Days with us.”

Pioneer Days 2022 was made possible by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and Alabama Tourism.