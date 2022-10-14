Obituaries, Saturday, October 15, 2022

Elizabeth Annette Wells

Elizabeth Annette Wells, age 76, a resident of Goshen, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Baptist Medical Center South. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2 pm at Little Oak Cemetery with William Ross Meeks officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing.

Annette went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, October 12, in the presence of her husband and a few close family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll Henry Rhodes, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Rhodes, an infant son, Christopher Louie Hartley, a half sister, Anita Stamey.

She is survived by her husband of almost 25 years, James D. “Jim” Wells, her loving daughter, Tammy Lynn Barnes (Robbie), a step-daughter, Delores Perkins (John), two loving brothers, Carroll H. Rhodes, Jr. and Herbert Daniel “Danny” Rhodes, a half sister, Carolyn Singleton (Floyd), two half brothers, M.C. Rhodes and Ray Rhodes (Mary Alice), along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is also survived by the apple of her eye, grandson, William Ross Meeks, his wife Rachel and four precious great-grandchildren, Emma Rae Meeks, Chloe Elizabeth Meeks, Luke Ross Meeks, and Nathan Rhodes Meeks.

She was a devoted daughter, a loyal wife, a caring sister, a nurturing mother and a joyful “MawMaw” to her grand and great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her name to the Little Oak Methodist Memorial Fund c/o Stephanie Snyder.

Jacob Talon Anderson

Jacob Talon Anderson, age 21, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 3 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Mark Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 2 pm until 3 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his mother: Deborah Gibson; father: Walter Anderson; sister: Lynn Campbell; niece: Callie Campbell; nephew: Colin Campbell; aunts and uncles: David Gibson (Donna), Rita Hipps (Cam), Sandra Dickey (Michael), Patsy Gibson, Bonnie Helms, Susan Anderson, Ann Anderson, Tommy Anderson; and several cousins and other family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Joe and Leoma Gibson, and Bill Anderson and Florene Hoover.

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Walker, Mark Gibson, Blake Helms, Trace Hall, James Frances, and Jeremy Peavey.

Joyce Thompson

Mrs. Joyce Thompson of Brundidge, AL passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, AL. She was 87. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ken Baggett officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday at Springfield Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Mrs. Thompson was born December 1, 1934 in Dale County to the late George Henry Pipkins and Lera Elizabeth Baker Pipkins. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church and a big part of the Springfield Community for many years. She loved cooking and gardening.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by: her husband, John Byron Thompson; a daughter, Bertha Thompson Williamson; a son, Gordan Thompson; two sisters, Mavis Rike and Elizabeth Cotton; and a brother, Irvin Pipkins. She is survived by her a son, William (Carol) Thompson; two granddaughters, Heather Taylor and Kerri Taylor; two great grandchildren, Ada Karoline and Noah Taylor; a brother-in-law, Charles Cotten. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Stephen Randall James

Stephen Randall James age 51 of Dickinson, AL died October 10, 2022 at Grove Hill Memorial Hospital. He was born August 23, 1971 in Grove Hill, AL to Arthur Steve and Judy Elaine James. He was a member of Bassett Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Blake James; father, Arthur Steve James; sister, Becky Dutill (Jim); brother, Darian James; brother, Robert James (Paula); sister, Melissa Rivers (Stormy); sister, Sara Marcelle (Jason); and grandmother, Marjorie Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Elaine Goodman James.

Funeral services were held at Bassett Creek Baptist Church on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 am with Rev. Brent Fuller and Christopher Dutill officiating. Burial was at Bassett Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Grove Hill, AL.

Arrangements by O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home, Thomasville, AL.