Marjorie Lane honored at ASU

Marjorie Lane of Troy has been honored by Alabama State University as a recipient of a 50 Under 50 alumni award.

The award is designed to engage, re-engage, educate, honor and develop the next generation of advocates, donors and ambassadors for ASU.

The 50 under 50 class members were honored and recognized at a reception during the Homecoming weekend festivities October 6-8.

Lane is a 2010, 2013, and 2016 graduate of Alabama State University. She is a former Student Orientation Services Leader, Miss Bessie Benson Hall queen, RAMP, SGA, and NAACP member. She is also a member of the Eastern Star.

Lane has been in education for the past 12 years, eleven of which were in the classroom including Troy, Enterprise and Selma.

Lane is currently the assistant principal at Charles Henderson High School, where she mentors more than 300 girls with the L.I.F.E program founded by Dr. Kristina Anderson.

“L.I.F.E stands for Leadership, Image, Finance, and Etiquette,” Lane said. “I enjoy partnering with others as we teach female students about all of these faucets and more through the mentoring program. It is my focus and goal to generate students who upon graduation will be ready to contribute to society actively.”

Lane said she is honored to have been named a 50 under 50 class member at her alma mater.

“This recognition is especially rewarding in that it not only includes what I do as an educator but also includes community work,” Lane said. “It is not easy for me to separate the two.”

Lane said her experience in the classroom has been invaluable to her as she has moved into school administration.

“Both roles are about students,” she said, adding that she appreciates the opportunities that she has to mentor CHHS female students through the L.I.F.E. program.

“They need someone they can confide in, whether it’s academics or home life,” Lane said. “They can come to me knowing they can talk in confidence and that is important, very important, whether their problems are school related or personal.”

Lane expressed appreciation for the strong home foundation that has made it possible for her to set and seek goals in life and the confidence to pursue them.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with two most amazing parents,” Lane said. “They have supported me every step of the way. I want to especially thank my dad, Major Lane. He has definitely left a legacy. Watching my dad run the school like a sewing machine made me want to go into administration. He has taught me patience, the love for your faculty and staff and, most importantly, the love of each student.

“My favorite scripture is Philippians 4:13- I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Those are truly words to live by.”