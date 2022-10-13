Salvation Army highlights the ‘Season Of Giving’

The Pike County Salvation Army Advisory Board met Wednesday to begin the countdown to the holiday season.

Actually, the holiday season got off to an early start with the adoption opportunities for the Pike County Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

“Those who would like to adopt an angel this Christmas are invited to visit the Salvation Army Service Center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy,” said Donna Jones, Pike County Salvation Army social services assistant. “The Angel Tree is an opportunity to make Christmas special for a child during these difficult times.”

The local Salvation Army is well-known for its camp stew that is made by Carter Sanders’ “secret or not” recipe. And, those who are connoisseurs of the stew won’t have to wait long.

The Salvation Army’s fall camp stew sale is underway and orders may be placed by calling 808-1050 or visiting the Salvation Army Service Center at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy. The camp stew remains $10 a quart.

Christmas is the season for bell ringing. The Pike County Salvation Army Service Center’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign is its largest fundraiser of the year.

“The people of Pike County and the surrounding areas have always been very generous it their giving,” Jones said. “The Red Kettle Campaign makes it possible for the local Salvation Army to help friends and neighbors here at home.”

The generosity begins with the ringing of the bells.

Bell ringers are essential to the Red Kettle campaign, Jones said.

“So, we challenge individuals, families, churches, organizations, clubs,

neighborhoods, friends to be bell ringers this holiday season and make the world a little better place for those in need.”

Those who would like to be Salvation Army bell ringers are encouraged to call 808-1059 or 268-2553. Children may be bell ringers if accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

The Pike County Salvation Army will begin its bell ringing campaign on the Friday after Thanksgiving and end on Christmas Eve.