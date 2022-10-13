Local Salvation Army director deployed to Florida

Pike County Salvation Army Director Donna Kidd has been deployed to Florida for two weeks to serve those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Kidd is currently working a canteen in Fort Myers that is serving 600 meals a day, said Donna Jones, Pike County Salvation Army social services assistant.

“And that’s just one canteen,” Jones said. “As of November 11, more than 2,017 meals have been served. “The Southern Baptist Association is delivering meals out in the communities.

“Donna said there is no way to describe the devastation. She said her group went into a neighborhood yesterday and they were the first people bringing them food. The residents of that neighborhood had lost everything. They got power back Monday, but no one had a fridge, so no way to keep food.”

Kidd said she met a man who hadn’t eaten in days. He was so hungry that he was almost ready to eat mud. His family has lost everything down to the studs in their home. Already mold was covering everything.

“Donna said people are sleeping in tents and under carports,” Jones said. “She had talked with a lineman that was exhausted physically and also mentally because he was seeing so many hurting people.”

Jones said donations to the Pike County Salvation Army, a not-for-profit organization, assist people in need here in Pike County and countless others in times of great need.

The Pike County Salvation Army is located at 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy.