Lady Trojans earn Area 4 runner-up

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-16) traveled to Montgomery on Wednesday and finished runner-up in the Class 5A, Area 4 Volleyball Tournament.

In the semifinals, Charles Henderson defeated Greenville by a score of 3-2. The Lady Trojans won the first two sets 25-15 and 27-25 but the Lady Tigers answered by taking the next two sets 25-27 and 23-25 before Charles Henderson captured the match by winning the fifth and final set 15-7 to advance to the Area Championship.

Against Greenville, Hannah Sparrow led CHHS with seven kills, five aces and five digs while Ansley Watkins totaled eight kills and Emma Burttram earned seven kills. Jada Jones tallied two kills, nine digs and six aces. Bess Dunn earned four kills and Olivia Kirkpatrick totaled three kill, one aces, six digs and 31 assists.

In the championship match, Charles Henderson lost to Brewbaker Tech 3-0 with Brewbaker taking all three sets 25-12, 25-13 and 25-12.

Sparrow tallied three kills and five digs, while Dunn added three kills and four digs against Brewbaker. Watkins also totaled two kills and seven digs, Bennett Holmes earned nine digs and Kirkpatrick tallied one kill, one ace, six assists and six digs. Jones also had seven assists.

As area runner-up, the Lady Trojans advance to the AHSAA South Super Regional Tournament against Area 8 Champion Jemison back in Montgomery on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Multiplex at the Cramton Bowl.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs headed to Straughn on Wednesday to compete in the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament. As the No. 4 seed, Pike County faced No. 1 seed Straughn and fell by a score of 3-1 in the semifinals. The loss eliminated the Lady Dawgs from the tournament to end Pike County’s 2022 season.

In the other semifinal match, Opp defeated New Brockton 3-0 and then Opp defeated Straughn in the championship game by a score of 3-0. Opp and Straughn advance to super regionals next week.