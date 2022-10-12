Registration now open for Troy’s virtual Worldwide Open House

Troy University will host a virtual Worldwide Open House from Oct. 26-29 to help prospective students learn everything they need to know about becoming a Trojan, including the admissions process, scholarship opportunities and more. In-person tours on the Troy Campus will be offered in two sessions on Oct. 26.

Options for the virtual event include: Troy Campus for students interested in attending in-person in Troy, Ala.; non-traditional for online students and students from other TROY campuses; and international for international students who are interested in attending Troy University. All prospective students may view the Open House sessions at their convenience between the hours of 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 26 and 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 29. All times are in Central Standard Time.

In addition to the virtual events, a series of live sessions will be held online, including: International Admissions on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.; Financial Aid on Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.; Non-traditional Admissions on Oct. 27 at noon; and Traditional Admissions on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Students interested in attending any of these sessions can sign up to receive a reminder text or email.

In-person tours are only offered on the Troy Campus at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 26.

During the biannual Open House event, participants gain unique access to faculty experts, information about academic programs, scholarships, federal financial aid, transferring credits, choosing a career and much more.

“Worldwide Open House is our largest recruiting event of the year. Our goal is for everyone who participates to learn more about how TROY can help them achieve their dreams,” said Emily Kruse, Director of Enrollment Marketing. “This year during Open House, we are excited to have several live sessions where prospective students can learn about financial aid and the admissions process. Not only will the live sessions go in-depth on the topics at hand, but people who attend will be able to have their questions answered right then and there.”

Those who participate in the virtual event will receive an application fee waiver code after completing a brief survey.

To register for Worldwide Open House, visit troy.edu/openhouse.