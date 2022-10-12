Goshen High art students place in art competitions

The art students at Goshen High School have recently entered several art competitions and have been excited and encouraged by their participation said Jenny Kurtz, visual arts teacher.

“First up was the Alabama National Fair where ninth grader Makeria Mangrum place third in the color pencil division,” Kurtz said. “Senior Madison Welch took second place in the acrylic painting and third in the pencil drawing divisions. Last but not least, senior Alder Hernadez took first place and Best of Show in the Mixed Media division.

Kurtz said Goshen High School students also participated in the “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” competition at the Johnson Center in the seventh through ninth grade divisions

Sally Thomasson was awarded second place in drawing. In the watercolor division, Lucie Hill won first place. In the 2-D Collage Alexandria Harris took first place and Shyteria Cowart, third place. In graphic design, no computer color, Makaria Mangrum and Jayla Stackhouse were awarded first and third place. KiaMonie King was awarded first place in 3D sculpture.

In the 10-12 grade division for drawing-color, Jacie Hall took third place honors. In the watercolor division, Madison Welch was awarded first place and Derrell Merritt, second place. Madison Welch also was recognized as Best in Show for the 10-12 grade division.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff at Goshen High School, we are extremely proud of all of our students,” Kurtz said.