Goshen Band earned superior ratings at Daleville

The Goshen High School “Pride of the Purple and Gold” marching band had a great day of success at the Daleville Invitational Band Classic on Saturday. The band earned superior ratings from all three band judges, standing out in a large group of bands in Class 1A.

“The Daleville marching festival has judges for certain ‘captions’ in addition to judges for the band at large,” said Zachery Wilson, GHS band director. “The percussion section and color guard both received a trophy for earning superior ratings.”

While most students were judged as a part of a larger group, two students were judged individually.

Majorette/feature twirler, Marilee Hughes, and drum major, Eva Brown, both received trophies for superior ratings as well.

Wilson and Robert King, assistant band director, said they were incredibly proud of the results after months of hard work from their students.

Wilson gave a “shout out” to Haylee Jackson and Sydney Taylor, the guard and majorette instructors for the band.

The band has several upcoming performances, including the Troy University Homecoming

Parade on October 15th and the Brundidge Peanut Butter Festival Parade on October 29.