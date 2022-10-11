Seed swap at Brundidge library Saturday

All those who love to plant and grow flowers and vegetables are invited to come together at 9 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge to share and swap seeds, plants and/or bulbs.

“And if you’ve got vegetables or flowers or anything else you’d like to share, bring that too,” said Amanda Smothers, president of the Pike County Dead Plants Society, “It will be a very informal time to just chat about what you’ve grown this year and plan to grow next year. We highly expect people to whip out their phones to share photos of their garden pride, stories of what methods worked best and even what was a total fail.”

Smothers said it would be great if everyone could bring at least a little something to contribute but, if not, that’s okay, too.

“I plan to bring my ‘famous’ pink gomphrena, sunflower, luffa and several other seeds,” Smothers said. “I might have a few flowers too. Others have planned to bring carrots, asparagus, celery, kale, beans, okra, tomatoes, celosia, pepper seeds and corn. We just want to get everyone excited and ready to plan for the next season. Consider bringing your items in labeled baggies so friends can easily keep up with what is shared.”

The seed swap originated from the Pike County Dead Plants Society – a group of plant-lovers who interact on Facebook. A Beginner Gardening Workshop was held earlier in the year. After the success of the workshop, several group members asked about having a seed swap.

Theresa Trawick, Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library director, agreed to host the swap on the front porch of the Brundidge library.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity for visitors to check out the seed library there and consider donating seeds to this wonderful cause,” Smothers said. “It is an effort to beautify the city, feed families -and curiosity- and ensure that family heirloom varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers keep on growing.”

In the event of rain, the seed share and swap will move inside the library.