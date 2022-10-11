Local streets to be closed for Troy Homecoming activities

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the City of Troy will be celebrating Troy University’s Annual Homecoming weekend. During this weekend of festivities which include the Appreciation Parade downtown Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the football game that afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The Troy Police Department would like to encourage participants to follow a few safety ideas for a more enjoyable day.

• Give yourself plenty of time to travel to your destination, traffic will be at a high volume and will take more time than normal.

• Follow all traffic laws and be mindful of pedestrians. Whether its’ at the parade or at the game, pedestrian traffic will be very high, and motorist should be very aware of their presence.

• Be patient and enjoy your day!

“It will be the goal of the Troy Police Department to make all efforts to provide a safe enjoyable environment for all who come to our city,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said. “There will be a noticeable increase in Law Enforcement presence this Saturday with the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (State Troopers and Aviation Division), Troy University Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Department. Traffic safety and enforcement will be a priority, so please drive responsibly with due regard to others on the roadway. Don’t Drink and Drive, if you drink then make sure to have a designated driver.

“We hope that everyone has a wonderful safe weekend and can enjoy all that Homecoming has to offer in a responsible manner.”

Barr said the city would also like to inform the public of the following road closures related to gameday traffic for Troy University Homecoming on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The following streets will be closed to ALL traffic at 12:30 p.m. which is two (2) hours prior to kickoff until one (1) hour after the completion of the game:

• George Wallace Drive from John M. Long Avenue to International Blvd at Charles Henderson High School.

• University Avenue from the intersection of George Wallace Drive west to the roundabout.

• University Avenue from the intersection of George Wallace Drive east to Magnolia Street.

• Highland Avenue from the intersection of George Wallace Drive east to Magnolia Street.

Northbound traffic on George Wallace Drive will be detoured onto John M. Long Avenue, and southbound traffic

on George Wallace Drive will be detoured onto International Boulevard. Motorists that disregard the Road Closed

and Do Not Enter signs are subject to a fine. Please use caution and mind traffic signs and law enforcement in

this area. Please continue to watch for pedestrians and slow-moving vehicles during game day activities. We

thank you for your patience during this closure.