Jason Tanner Young artist’s reception Thursday

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host an artist’s reception for exhibiting artist, Jason Tanner Young, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited.

Jason Tanner Young is an associate professor of art and the director of the Sculpture concentration at the University of Montevallo.

Sometimes, artists just wanna have fun and Jason Tanner Young’s “Playing in the Unseen” is fun, said Brenda Campbell, JAC director

“Jason Tanner Young has a great working relationship with the physical plant employees at the university and they save the metal objects they take out of buildings for him,” Campbell said. “He welds these found objects and combines them to make fun and creative sculptures. One free standing sculpture is supported by two shovel heads. Kids of all ages love his work.”

Jason Tanner Young’s work explores man’s relationship to objects, focusing on their ability to function as markers of memories and places, Campbell said.

Jason Tanner Young has recently exhibited at The Sculpture Center in Cleveland, Manifest Gallery in Cincinnati, and the Young Sculptors Competition at Miami University.

“Playing in the Unseen” will be featured at the Johnson Center for the Arts through November 4.

JCA hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.