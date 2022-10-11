Home of Dr. O.N. Edge destroyed by fire in 1926

Dr. Oscar Nelson Edge was born on January 18, 1887, near Springhill. After attending school at the Baltic School, he was accepted in Atlanta at what is today called Emory University. Dr. Edge purchased a home from Dock Jones in 1926 and converted it to a modern hospital. Unfortunately, in 1963, fire destroyed his home.

Fire of unknown origin destroyed the home of Dr. O. N. Edge on South Brundidge Saturday afternoon. The building of two-story construction, was gutted by the spectacular blaze which attracted thousands of Trojans.

The fire apparently started in a back room on the second floor and was spread by a fan and air conditioning ducts to other parts of the house. No one was in the house at the time. The alarm was called in about 3:45.

When firemen arrived, heavy smoke engulfed the building and was rolling from doors and windows.

Fire Chief J. L. Massey said when he arrived on the scene at 3:45, fire already had spread throughout the house. Firemen were unable to contain the blaze because of its size and because of the headway, he said.

Chief Massey said a few pieces of furniture were removed from the home. It was his opinion that they could probably not be salvaged because of heavy water damage.

Three local fire trucks were used at the scene of the fire. Brundidge fire department offered to send a truck. This offer was refused because no other hook-up was available near the house.

All available policemen were rushed to the area to handle the crowds and to divert traffic from the scene. Members of the Citizens’ Band Rescue Unit also were on hand. Volunteer firemen joined the regulars in fighting the blaze.

All streets leading toward the area were jammed with cars as the curious crowds attempted to get near enough to see the fire. The 231 highway near the intersection of South Brundidge was lined with parked cars.

At nine o’clock Saturday night only the outside walls remained.

Firemen expected to remain at the scene for the greater part of the night checking the area and fighting flare-ups.

The house was about 47 years old having been constructed in 1916 by Dock Jones.

Dr. Edge purchased the house from Jones in 1926. From that time until 1946, it was used as a hospital. When Edge Hospital was relocated on Academy Street, the building was used as a motel for a time.

It was remodeled by Dr. Edge for use as his home at a cost of about $80,000. He estimates he placed about $50,000 worth of furniture in the home at that time.

Dr. Edge said the building and furnishings were easily worth $200,000 at the time of the fire. He said the loss was only partially covered by insurance.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.