Troy University Arboretum awarded $25K grant

Troy University’s arboretum has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s Charitable Giving Program.

The grant comes to Troy for continued upgrades to the arboretum grounds. The arboretum encompasses more than seven miles of natural trails, over 500 identified plant species, a pond, an outdoor classroom and an indoor classroom on the campus of Troy University.

Earlier in 2022, Troy University began work in restoring much of the arboretum to make it more of a resource for education at the school.

Troy University Biology Professor and Arboretum Director Dr. Alvin Diamond said that the funds will be used to replace the bridge to the island in Mullis Pond, clear fallen trees, purchase and install a floating pier for class use, plant native wetland plans around the pond and install trashcans.

Hyundai’s charitable giving program has been “designed to foster commitment to the community and environment with relentless determination and effort towards progressiveness, creativity and social responsibility.”

Hyundai representatives will be on hand to present the grant to Diamond at the arboretum on Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m. The arboretum is located on the Troy campus at 101 Pell Avenue.