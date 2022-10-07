Town and Country Home Center holds grand reopening

Troy’s very own flooring, home remodeling and grilling center, Town and Country Home Center, held its grand reopening at its new location on South Brundidge Street on Friday, Oct. 7.

Town and Country Home Center, the new name that combines Scott and Lana Hartley’s Town and Country Flooring Center and Southern Grill and Patio, is entering into its 17th year of operation. The grand reopening saw the Hartleys introduce their new showroom officially to Pike County. Earlier this year, Town and Country Home Center purchased The Messenger’s old building at 918 So. Brundidge Street in Troy and turned it into its new home, while The Messenger moved to its new location on E. Church Street on the square in Troy.

Scott Hartley grew up in Lakeland, Fla. and worked in his father’s flooring business before attending and graduating from Troy State University.

“I grew up in the flooring business with my dad in Lakeland, Fla.,” Hartley said. “All of my life I’ve been in the flooring business.”

While attending Troy, Hartley worked for Boutwell Flooring in Troy and then went on to work for a carpet manufacturer in Georgia for more than a decade. In 2005, however, the Hartleys wanted to start their own business and do it by returning to Troy.

“We just got to a point where we wanted to get back to Troy,” Hartley said. “I had been maintaining land up here, so we came here and opened a business for residential flooring and started doing a lot of commercial flooring and it’s just grown from there. All of my boys have joined in on the business and it’s turned out well for us.”

Some years ago, the Hartleys added Southern Grill and Patio to their business, as well.

“We got into the grilling aspect because we just felt like Troy needed a place where you could go and buy quality grills,” he said. “We wound up with the Big Green Egg, which is a great seller, and our other pellet grills and other types of really quality grills.”

Town and Country Home Center’s new location offers one of the biggest showrooms in Pike County.

“We’re big time excited,” Hartley emphasized. “Everyone that comes in here has to make a comment about our new showroom. It’s probably the biggest showroom in Troy. People that are building houses – or remodeling their house – can come on in here and get anything they need as far as flooring, tile showers, fireplaces, window treatments and on and on. Who knows what we may have here by the end of this year? Things just keep evolving.”

Town and Country Home Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and their office number is (334) 566-9996.