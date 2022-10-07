TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)
Published 11:05 am Friday, October 7, 2022
FEMALAE
Kaci Wilkes
Goshen High School
In eight total matches this week – including five tournament matches over the weekend – Wilkes earned 73 kills, 56 digs, 28 assists, 23 aces and 10 blocks for the Lady Eagles.
MALE
Dawson Bradford
Pike Liberal Arts School
Bradford completed 14-of-21 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Patriots to their first on-field win in the Alabama High School Athletic Association last week.