TB&T Athletes of the Week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

FEMALAE

Kaci Wilkes

Goshen High School

In eight total matches this week – including five tournament matches over the weekend – Wilkes earned 73 kills, 56 digs, 28 assists, 23 aces and 10 blocks for the Lady Eagles.

MALE

Dawson Bradford

Pike Liberal Arts School

Bradford completed 14-of-21 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Patriots to their first on-field win in the Alabama High School Athletic Association last week.