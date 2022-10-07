Jersey Mike’s set to open in Troy next week

Jersey Mike’s Subs in Troy will officially open on October 12 at its new location on U.S. Highway 231.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is a nationwide sandwich chain with 2,300 locations across the country. The Troy location will be the 28th location in the State of Alabama. The Troy location’s hours will be 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week. The store’s phone number is (334) 635-0003.

Jersey Mike’s Subs’ Troy location will offer mobile ordering through the Jersey Mike’s app and through its website, jerseymikes.com, along with curbside pickup and delivery.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will hold a grand opening and fundraiser at its location Oct. 12 through Oct. 16 in support of Troy University’s Alumni Association. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon that will be distributed prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to the Troy University Alumni Association in exchange for a regular sub. Only customers with the coupon will be eligible.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout America have raised nearly $90 million for local charities and in 2022, the company’s 12 Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics in March alone.

The Troy location’s address is 1309 U.S. Highway 231 South in Troy next to Starbucks in front of Hobby Lobby.