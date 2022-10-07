EMT dies in Pike County crash

On Thursday, an EMT died when the ambulance he was in left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to media reports, the EMT was retired Dothan firefighter and paramedic Don Parrish, who was working for Pilcher’s Ambulance. The ambulance left the road on U.S. Highway 231 south of Brundidge and struck a tree before catching on fire and burning.

Others in the ambulance were injured and a bystander suffered burns helping victims escape the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.