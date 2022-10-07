EMT dies in Pike County crash

Published 9:45 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

On Thursday, an EMT died when the ambulance he was in left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to media reports, the EMT was retired Dothan firefighter and paramedic Don Parrish, who was working for Pilcher’s Ambulance. The ambulance left the road on U.S. Highway 231 south of Brundidge and struck a tree before catching on fire and burning.

Others in the ambulance were injured and a bystander suffered burns helping victims escape the crash.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The crash is still being investigated.

More News

Jersey Mike’s set to open in Troy next week

Registration for Trojan Day now open at Troy University

Troy Kiwanis Club Helps the Children of Troy

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events