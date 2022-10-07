Davenport, Adams receive offers from Faulkner

Published 10:49 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

On Thursday, both Charles Henderson football players Parker Adams and Mario Davenport received scholarship offers from Faulkner University.

Adams, a junior quarterback, has guided the efficient Trojan offense this season, completing 75-of-122 pass attempts for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions in six games. Adams also has 120 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Davenport, a senior safety, has 20 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions this season.

Faulkner is a Montgomery based university that’s football team competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Currently, former Charles Henderson receiver Sean McKinney plays for Faulkner.

