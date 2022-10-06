Troy Kiwanis Club Helps the Children of Troy

Published 5:10 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Submitted Photo Kiwanis Clum Membes (from left) Caleb Dawson, Teresa Simms, Dawn Key, Kerry English and Greg Skaggs make a $1,000 donation to troy Elementary School on behalf of the club.

The main mission of the Troy Kiwanis Club has been to promote literacy for children in the community. For many years it has financed the Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) initiative at the local Head Start by giving new books to boys and girls to take home and start their own libraries.

This year, at its 100-year anniversary, Troy Kiwanis has broadened its reach of literacy to the Troy community by funding teacher grants at Troy Elementary School. Specifically, the Troy Kiwanis Club has given $1000 to support the Accelerated Reader (AR) program at the Troy Elementary School library. Donating this money to support AR was an easy decision because it “motivates, monitors, and manages students’ independent reading practices” to foster a lifelong love of reading.

In addition to supporting AR, the Troy Kiwanis club has added to the number of community book nooks around Troy.  Anyone can help support literacy by either dropping off a children’s book in one of these books nooks, or (better yet) encourage a child to take a book and try it out. Our latest book nook is located at the Troy Recreation Department. Now we can all be supporters of child literacy in the Troy community, a community that is good and getting better one book at a time.

