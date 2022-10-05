TPD searching for robbery suspect

The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in an on-going robbery investigation.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said on Monday Oct. 3 at approximately 8:45 p.m. the TPD responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and U.S. Highway 231 North. Officers made contact with employees along with several customers who described a tall slim black male wearing a black pull over, gray ripped jeans, black face mask and Nike Jordan’s. The suspect was armed with a hand-gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the business on foot. No one was harmed during the robbery, but the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information in connection with this crime, please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency or call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500, the Troy Police Department Secret Witness Line at 334-566-5555 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-Stop.