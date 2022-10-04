Lady Patriots capture regular season area crown

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots closed out their regular season Class 2A, Area 5 schedule with a 3-1 win over the Goshen Lady Eagles on Monday to earn the No. 1 seed in the upcoming area tournament.

Pike lost the opening set to Goshen by a score of 25-20 but rebounded to capture the next three consecutive sets and win the match. Pike won the second set 25-20 and then won the third by a score of 25-15. PLAS captured the match with a close 25-23 win in the fourth set.

Emma Baker led PLAS with 15 kills, two aces and eight blocks, while Anna Cate Friday added seven kills and five blocks. Mari Grace Brooks earned three kills and Addie Renfroe totaled 35 assists, while Amy Ramage chipped in with 15 assists and nine aces. Alissa Barron also netted five aces on the night.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with 10 aces, 10 kills, 12 digs and three assists, while Jaci Rushing added four aces and seven assists. Emily Hussey also earned 11 digs and Alyssa Pippins totaled three kills and nine digs.

The win gives Pike Lib its first ever regular season area championship in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) in any sport and its first in volleyball. It also means that the Lady Pats will host the Area 5 Tournament beginning Oct. 13. The rest of the seeding for the tournament will be decided later this week. Pike will host Senior Night against Barbour County tonight and then travels to Ozark to face Carroll on Thursday.

Goshen will host Luverne tonight and then travels to Ariton for a tri-match with New Brockton and Ariton.