From The Messenger’s Files: Population of Troy reached 10,000 in 1917

There was a great deal of excitement in Troy in February 1917 with the release of the census information completed by the Police Department. It was also reported that commercial travelers said Troy was the best town in this entire section.

Troy has ten thousand inhabitants!

Inside of the city limits proper, which hardly extend to the end of some of the streets, Troy has by actual figures seven thousand, one hundred and twenty-eight people.

Inside of the police jurisdiction, the suburbs, over which the city has police and business control, there are now under ten thousand inhabitants. These people in the suburbs are Trojans, attend the Troy churches and institutions, do their business in the city, etc., yet live just beyond the limits.

The City Council, at its meeting last night, accepted the new city census, recently ordered, and taken by the police force, and as officially recorded on the minutes of the Council now, Troy has inside of the city limits, 7,128 inhabitants.

The members of the Council were well pleased, but not surprised, as Troy has shown a magnificent growth in the past year or two. Hundreds of people have moved to this city for its advantages.

According to commercial travelers, Troy does the largest business of any town in Southeast Alabama. Numbers of business men have been told recently that the volume of business here now exceeds that of any other point in this section.

Troy is a splendid commercial point and reached by railroads in four directions, and by highways from many directions, is made the trading and shopping point for thousands of persons, some living at a comparatively great distance.

As a wholesale and mail order point also, Troy is doing a great volume of business now.

With Troy’s splendid school and church facilities, it is known as a center of education and culture.

It’s high altitude makes it a point unexcelled for health, and its pure artesian water adds another distinct advantage in this line. People are realizing these points in many sections, and thus the increase in population.

With the addition of another school building at an early date, which seems now assured, to relieve the very congested condition of the City School, the educational advantages of Troy will be vastly augmented. The new school building is an absolute necessity, and it is believed will be completed by the beginning of the next school year.

The people of Troy will be greatly pleased with the results of the new census, just completed.

Every one of Troy’s splendid inhabitants should, and likely will be a booster for the city and her enterprises. “Watch Troy grow!”

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.